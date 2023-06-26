Pillsbury has confirmed that it will no longer be making a favorite dough-treat but promises to take into consideration the pleas of customers for its return.

PILLSBURY confirms that it will be discontinuing a favorite dough treat.

The popular cake brand has been urged by customers to bring its Waffle sticks back.

2 Pillsbury is famous for their Crescents. They have discontinued this popular sweet. Credit: Walmart

2 Waffle Sticks became a popular snack in the 2000s Credit: YouTube/The DeadMediaGroup

The waffle stick was popular in the 2000s but has been discontinued since years.

But, it’s not stopped fans from issuing pleas to chiefs at the dough brand.

One Twitter user said: “Someone tell Pillsbury to bring back those waffle sticks.”

Another commented: “Thinking about the waffle sticks and how you should bring them back please.”

And, a third fan said: “@Pillsbury bring back the waffle sticks so we can be happy again.”

Pillsbury replied to a social media user by saying that the chiefs will be informed of fans’ desire for this item to return.

The dough manufacturer hasn’t confirmed that Waffle Sticks will be returning soon.

Pillsbury said that the treats were discontinued “a while ago.”

A fan stated that they’d love to see Pillsbury reintroduce its Waffle Sticks made with maple sugar.

Fans of Pillsbury are urging Pillsbury to not just bring back their beloved Waffle Sticks.

According to The U.S. Sun, social media users are calling for the return Boston cream-flavored Toaster strudels.

Walmart sold a 6-pack of 11.7-ounce packages for $2.75.

Pillsbury isn’t the only brand that has announced some of its products have been discontinued.

Candy fanatics continue to mourn the loss of Hershey’s Kissables – which were axed in 2009.

Kissables are mini Hershey Kisses covered in sugary shells.

Chocolate lovers continue to urge Hershey’s to bring back Reese’s Swoops – years after the candy was shelved.

The first Swoops appeared in the stores in 2003, but they were removed three years later.

It doesn’t seem that Swoops will be returning anytime soon.

A Hershey’s spokesperson told The U.S. Sun: “It’s always great to see the love and enthusiasm for our products, but at this time there are no immediate plans for Swoops to return.”