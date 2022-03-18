Piers Morgan’s Reactions to Meghan and Harry’s Spotify Drama Are Quite On Brand

Piers Morgan used Twitter to call Meghan Markle, after Prince Harry had confirmed that their podcast would finally be released through Spotify. Morgan began by QuoteThe message was sent by Brian Stelter from CNN. “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell production company says it’s satisfied that Spotify is adequately addressing misinformation on its platform — and announced that a podcast featuring Markle will hit the audio-streaming platform this summer…”

Morgan, then Rejoin us, “So a proven liar is now satisfied nobody else is lying? Beyond parody.”He wasn’t done. Morgan continued to lament the former “Suits”Actor a day later, March 18, retweeting @a Daily Mail article discussing the couple’s decision to stay with the streaming service and Addition, “Princess Pinocchio lecturing people on misinformation…beyond parody.”

Morgan’s outburst occurred after a spokesperson from Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio gave an explanation in a statement. The Hollywood ReporterThat “the studio had encouraging conversations with Spotify executives regarding the platform’s misinformation policies and practices”It would be “moving forward with the production of Archewell’s first podcast series.”Meghan and Harry suggested to Spotify in January that Spotify was not doing enough to tackle the problem. “misinformation”Concerning COVID-19 vaccines, its platform. “We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does,”Their Archewell Foundation stated that in a Statement.