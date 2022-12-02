Piers Morgan’s reaction to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailer was not surprising

Piers Morgan is a British television host who has some not-so-pleasant feelings regarding Meghan Markle or Prince Harry.

He didn’t believe “a word” In her bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah, the Duchess said it all.

Morgan found it too “absolutely disgusting” The Robert F. Kennedy Human Ripple of Hope Award was presented to Markle and the Duke of Sussex.

He shared the same predictable reaction to the announcement of their new Netflix documentary. Harry & Meghan.

Today’s trailer dropped (1/12/2015) and starts with Prince Harry saying: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

Soon, the trailer displayed many photos of Markle in tears, moments they shared with senior Royal Family members, as well as their private outings together.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry stated.

Many people saw the trailer and found it fascinating. They were also inspired by the fact that the couple is willing to tell their story on their terms.

Morgan was not impressed, and shared the sentiment on Twitter.

“OMG. This is already vomit-inducing,” He tweet.

Morgan is not alone in his views. Many people are open to different points of view.

Twitter: One user wrote this: “Piers’ obsession continues.”

“They live in your head rent-free!” An additional option was added.

The third author wrote: “You are pure evil.”

Someone else added: “Nah, he’s actually so embarrassing it’s unreal. Imagine getting rejected years ago and still being this caught up over it.”

With Prince Harry’s memoir, the Duke and Duchess are likely to have an unfavorable winter. “raw, unflinching honesty” Released on January 10, 2023.

Harry & Meghan Netflix will broadcast the premiere globally.

