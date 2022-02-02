Piers Morgan Uses Some (More!) Harsh Words for Meghan Markle

Piers MorganIs back at it again. The Celebrity ApprenticeWinner is bashing Meghan MarkleAnd Prince Harry for… well everything really. Scandals that involve Joe RoganAnd Whoopi GoldbergMorgan can attack the royal couple again with enough evidence. Here’s what’s going on.

Memory Lane: A trip down

Following Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan generated controversy. Morgan said that he “wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,”He walked out of the show after he was challenged in a question by a cohost. Morgan appears to have a problem with Markle as she blocked him from speaking to her during interviews.

He soon found himself out of work after a flood of complaints. Morgan was eventually cleared by Ofcom, a media regulator. His words, although concerning, were not protected by freedom of expression. Morgan rejoiced.

It Again

Neil Young took a stand against Spotify’s continuing endorsement of Joe Rogan. He gave the platform an ultimatum about Covid-19 misinformation. Markle and Harry are in business with Spotify, and they issued a statement essentially taking Young’s side.

It said Markle and Harry. “began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”Morgan took the opportunity to call out the couple because they were lining their pockets.

Morgan might be right about the hypocrisy profit, but he makes it worse by using hateful language. He continued his hateful tweets with another. “If anyone knows about ‘spreading disinformation, it’s these two disingenuous clowns & their sycophantic media lickspittle.”It’s not clear if he wants to just attack Markle, because he knows that it will keep him in light or because he truly hates her.

That’s Not All

Twitter is not a place you want to be, but Whoopi Goldberg has been for the last week. She made controversial remarks about the Holocaust not being about race. As she’s attempted to explain herself, Morgan took the opportunity to once again attack Markle.

WTF? This is absurd. The extermination of 6 million Jews wasn’t about race???

Rock stars and rebel royals will now be boycotting Whoopi Goldberg/ABC for this dangerous misinformation. https://t.co/KWlYGp91o7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2022

This argument is somewhat strawman. This should be directed at Goldberg, and not every celebrity on the planet. How could one possibly boycott Goldberg? Meghan Markle’s never been on The ViewIn the first instance.

Morgan can make two seemingly unrelated scandals into one attack on Markle. She’s not commenting on Morgan, nor would one expect her to.

More Royal News

Meghan Markle’s Best Looks Before She Was Royal That Would Never Be Approved By The Queen

Meghan Markle’s Animated Netflix Series Is Hiring, See The Details

How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Celebrated Kate Middleton’s 40th Birthday