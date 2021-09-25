Piers Morgan sparks heated backlash by joking people should ‘drive over’ M25 protestors

By Brandon Pitt
Piers Morgan knows how to rile up social media fans and his latest remark has sparked heated backlash with followers on Twitter.

Piers Morgan, a former Good Morning Britain host, started a new row when he joked that motorists should “drive over” protestors on motorways.

He clashed against environmental protestors because he joked that drivers should keep going if confronted by roadblocks of Insultate Britain protestors, who are blocking Port of Dover.

Yesterday, the TV star shared a video on Twitter of a news agency reporting the confrontation between protestors and those involved in the chaos along the A20.



Piers Morgan has been hit with more backlash over his controversial comments
The 56-year-old wrote: ”Just drive over them. It’s good for the planet to have fewer people. Win-win.

This comment was made in conjunction with LBC’s video, which showed protestors sitting on the road and holding a banner while traffic is brought to a halt near the Channel crossing.

This latest clash is with protests in the southeast and Essex. It includes the M25, where campaigners stuck to the asphalt last week to prevent being moved on.



Insulate Britain have been taking part in protests on busy roads including the M25
One parent also shared her concern about the recent events and said: ”Do you realise you’re actually losing the cause because I would have supported you, but I’ve got children who are supposed to going to school. Education is much more important right now than this.”

However, when Piers shared his controversial remark his strong views were hit with a heated backlash from environmentalists.



Piers sparked heated debate when he shared the 'joke'
One responded: “Shameful thing to say. You may not like what they are doing but there is a very real issue that they are bringing to the fore.”

Another wrote: ”There are also other very real issues that are affected by their actions.”

A third penned: ”Well if any more of the loons run out onto the M25 being run over is a very real possibility isn’t it.”

The protestors and Piers are not strangers. Piers, along with Liam Norton (The Insulate Britain activist), got into an argument on Good Morning Britain – where Piers used work.

After news anchors reminded Liam that a passenger caught in traffic had suffered a stroke, the conversation turned tense. Liam had to stay in the car for many hours.

The campaigner stormed off-set and was later compared with Piers’ famous walk off-set in ITV’s earlier this year.

