Piers Morgan blasts ‘liar’And ‘cheat’ Novak Djokovic after rejected appeal

Nine-time tennis champion Novak Djokovic is set to be deported after losing his judicial review against the cancellation of his visa.

Chief Justice James Allsop’The unanimous verdict was reached by the three judges who heard the case on Sunday at the Federal Court of Australia.

An appeal on public health grounds was rejected, meaning that the unvaccinated star of sports will not defend his title at the Australian Open. It starts on Monday. He might also be unable or unwilling to travel to Australia in the next three-years.

Djokovic was in Melbourne at an immigration detention facility, where he was taken the first time his visa was revoked.

Piers Morgan, 34 years old, took to Twitter in celebration of the decision. “anti-vaxxer icon”You can find more information at “cheat”You can also find out more about a “liar”.

He stated: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation and will be thrown out of Australia without being able to compete in Australian Open. Good.”

Social media exploded with many views. One Twitter user outlined Djokovic’s sporting timeline and called it: “Easily the wildest timeline in tennis history.”

Another name for it is the ordeal “ridiculous,”This is in addition to the fact that the tennis star has been used as “political pawn.”

Djokovic was treated with contempt. “an utter disgrace.”

Another said, “He would be.” “most welcome”He was allowed to return to Australia after being double-vaxxed by Covid.

“It’s not much to ask in a global pandemic which is killing millions and disrupting all hospital systems,”They added.

Djokovic made a statement confirming his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

It read: “I would like to make a brief statement to address the outcomes of today’s Court hearing.

“I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this.

“I am extremely disappointed with the Court ruling to dismiss my application for judicial review of the Minister’s decision to cancel my visa, which means I cannot stay in Australia and participate in the Australian Open.

“I respect the Court’s ruling and I will cooperate with the relevant authorities in relation to my departure from the country.

“I am uncomfortable that the focus of the past weeks has been on me and I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love.

“I would like to wish the players, tournament officials, staff, volunteers and fans all the best for the tournament.

“Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, team, supporters, fans and my fellow Serbians for your continued support. You have all been a great source of strength to me.”

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision on Friday was unexpectedly based not on the validity or otherwise of Djokovic’s exemption from Covid-19 vaccination, which was the reason for the initial cancellation, but on the notion his presence in the country could stoke anti-vaccination sentiment, making him a danger to public health, as well as civil unrest.

To succeed in an appeal, Djokovic’s legal team had to prove that Hawke had either acted outside his powers or that his decision was irrational, and Chief Justice Allsop made a point of stressing the judges were not able to assess the merits of the case.

Nick Wood, acting for the star, focused on three aspects – that there was no evidence his presence would stoke anti-vaccination sentiment, that evidence was also lacking for the idea Djokovic opposes vaccination and that Hawke had not considered whether deporting the nine-time Australian Open champion would lead to increased support for the anti-vaccination cause.

Wood stated: “Not a single line of evidence in the material provided any specific or logical foundation whatsoever that the mere presence of Mr Djokovic in Australia in itself may somehow foster anti-vaccination sentiment.”

Djokovic was quoted saying that he was the cause of the pandemic, making him global news headlines. “opposed to vaccination”Although he later stated that he opposed the imposition of a vaccine for tournament travel, he said that he would remain open to discussing the matter.