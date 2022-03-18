Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne Announce a New UK Talk Show

Piers Morgan & Sharon Osbourne have announced their show via a Twitter video “The Talk.”

Its name is the same as Osbourne’s US daytime program, which was canceled last year.

Osbourne quit US after receiving complaints about his performance. “racially insensitive and hostile set.”

Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne have teamed up to produce a new UK series called “The New Show”. “The Talk” — a program that bears the same name as the US daytime show that Osbourne left in 2021 following accusations that she had contributed to a “racially insensitive and hostile”Work environment at the set

The Twitter account @TheTalkUK posted an official announcement video on Thursday afternoon.

“What I’m really looking for in my coworkers at TalkTV is somebody who is like me — very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it, unpredictable, maybe a little bit dangerous,”Morgan says so in the video. “But also somebody who every time they open their gobby little mouth it makes global news.”

Osbourne appears in the video, declaring: “Where do I sign, Piers?”

Osbourne left CBS last spring after a series of events. In March 2021, Osbourne and fellow host Sheryl Underwood had a heated on-air exchange about racism and the way TV personality Piers Morgan had been disparaging Meghan Markle. Morgan had “stormed off”The set of “Good Morning Britain”After his cohost accused him “trashing”The Duchess of Sussex.

According to reports, he quit the show after he was asked to apologize.

Osbourne was again under scrutiny a week later when CBS opened an internal investigation into Elaine Welteroth, another co-host. “The Talk”) and her hairstylist filed complaints about the alleged “racially insensitive and hostile environment”The show’s set.

Insider was provided with a statement from CBS at the time stating that Osbourne had “decided to leave ‘The Talk.'”

“As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace,”According to the statement.

Insider has the complete breakdown of these behavioral claims, as well as other allegations, as well as Osbourne’s response.