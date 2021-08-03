Piedmont Natural Gas Bill Pay and Login Guide | Payment @ www.piedmontng.com

Are you a customer of Piedmont Natural Gas looking for ways to pay your gas bill? This article will help you by not only answering that question but also give you the Piedmont Natural Gas account login guide and much more.
About Piedmont Natural Gas
Piedmont Natural Gas is an energy service company that distributes natural gas to residential and business customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It is a business unit of Duke Energy and provides its services to over one million customers.
Founded in 1950, Piedmont Natural Gas sells, installs, and repairs natural gas appliances and equipment for homes and businesses. The company has its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.
To make their customers acquire their services in an easy and convenient way, Piedmont Natural Gas has developed a website that has all the information, tools, and services. You can also create an account on it and access the benefits offered by the company.
Rates and Tariffs of Piedmont Natural Gas
If you want to know view the rates and tariffs of Piedmont Natural Gas, then follow the steps mentioned below:
- Open your browser and go to piedmontng.com
- Click on the “Our Rates” button
- Choose the state in which you want to view the rates and tariffs of
Once you do that, the rates and tariffs of Piedmont Natural Gas of that state will appear on the screen.
Benefits of Piedmont Natural Gas Account
Having an online account of Piedmont Natural Gas means that you can get many benefits. Some of those benefits are written below:
- You can pay your gas bill online
- You can start, stop or transfer the services at any time you like
- You can view your past payments of the gas bill
- You can also manage your account and update your information
- You can set up an automatic bank draft
Register for Piedmont Natural Gas Account
If you want to create a Piedmont Natural Gas account then follow the steps mentioned below:
- Open your browser and go to the official website @ https://www.piedmontng.com/home
- Click on the “Sign In” button on the top right corner of the page
- Click on the “Register Now” button
- Enter your account number and the zip code
- Click on the “Continue” button
After you do that, you will have to follow the instructions give on the website to register a Piedmont Natural Gas account.
Piedmont Natural Gas Account Login
If you have already registered for a Piedmont Natural Gas account and want to know how to log in to then follow the few simple steps mentioned below:
- Open your browser and go to the official website of Piedmont Natural Gas
- Click on the “Sign In” button on the top right corner of the page
- Enter the information
- Click on the “Sign In” button
By following these four simple steps, you will be able to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.
Recover Piedmont Natural Gas Account Details
If you have lost or forgotten your Piedmont Natural Gas account login username or password then you can easily recover. All you have to do is to follow the steps given below:
Recover Piedmont Natural Gas Username
Follow the steps mentioned below in order to recover your Piedmont Natural Gas account login username:
- Open your browser and go to www.piedmontng.com
- Click on the “Sign In” button on the top right corner of the page
- Click on the “Forgot Username” button
- Enter your registered email address
- Click on the “Continue” button
Once you do that you will have to follow the instructions given on the website to obtain your Piedmont Natural Gas account login username.
Recover Piedmont Natural Gas Password
Follow the steps mentioned below in order to recover your Piedmont Natural Gas account login password:
- Open your browser and go to the official website of www.piedmontng.com/home
- Click on the “Sign In” button
- Click on the “Forgot Password” button
- Enter your registered email address and the username
- Click on the “Continue” button
After you do that, you will have to follow the instructions given on the website to obtain your Piedmont Natural Gas account login password.
Pay Piedmont Natural Gas Bill Online & Offline
Piedmont Natural Gas offers its customers several ways to pay for their gas bills. If you want to know how to pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill then follow the steps mentioned below:
Online Payment
The easiest and fastest way of paying your Piedmont Natural Gas bill is by paying it online. To make a payment of your gas bill online you will have to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.
There you will have the option of making a payment. You can use your credit or debit card to make the payment. Follow the steps mentioned above to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.
Pay Without Logging In
You can also pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill online and without logging in by their pay as a guest option. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to do that:
- Open your browser and go to the official website of Piedmont Natural Gas
- Click on the “Sign In” button
- Click on the “Pay as Guest” button
- Enter the information
- Click on the “Continue” button
After that follow the steps given on the website to pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill online and without logging in.
Automatic Payment
You can also enroll in the automatic payment option to pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill. The payment of your Piedmont Natural Gas bill will be made automatically each month. You will have to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account to enroll in it. Follow the steps mentioned above to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.
Phone Payment
You can also pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill by calling on the toll-free number 866-316-3356. A $3.50 processing fee will be charged.
Text Payment
To pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill through text you will have to enroll for it by logging in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account. Follow the steps mentioned above to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.
Mail Payment
Make a payment of your Piedmont Natural Gas bill through the mail by sending payment to:
Piedmont Natural Gas
P.O. Box 1246
Charlotte, NC 28201-1246
In-Person Payment
For paying your Piedmont Natural Gas bill in person you will have to locate the nearest store of Piedmont Natural Gas to you. Find the nearest Piedmont Natural Gas store by the location finder.
Contact Piedmont Natural Gas
Piedmont Natural Gas customer service number: 800-752-7504
Available from Monday to Friday 7:30 am to 7 pm EST
Piedmont Natural Gas address:
Piedmont Natural Gas
4720 Piedmont Row Drive
Charlotte, NC 28210
You can also get in touch with Piedmont Natural Gas customer service by filling the contact form.