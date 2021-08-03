Piedmont Natural Gas Bill Pay and Login Guide | Payment @ www.piedmontng.com

Are you a customer of Piedmont Natural Gas looking for ways to pay your gas bill? This article will help you by not only answering that question but also give you the Piedmont Natural Gas account login guide and much more.

About Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas is an energy service company that distributes natural gas to residential and business customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It is a business unit of Duke Energy and provides its services to over one million customers.

Founded in 1950, Piedmont Natural Gas sells, installs, and repairs natural gas appliances and equipment for homes and businesses. The company has its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

To make their customers acquire their services in an easy and convenient way, Piedmont Natural Gas has developed a website that has all the information, tools, and services. You can also create an account on it and access the benefits offered by the company.

Rates and Tariffs of Piedmont Natural Gas

If you want to know view the rates and tariffs of Piedmont Natural Gas, then follow the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to piedmontng.com Click on the “Our Rates” button Choose the state in which you want to view the rates and tariffs of

Once you do that, the rates and tariffs of Piedmont Natural Gas of that state will appear on the screen.

Benefits of Piedmont Natural Gas Account

Having an online account of Piedmont Natural Gas means that you can get many benefits. Some of those benefits are written below:

You can pay your gas bill online

You can start, stop or transfer the services at any time you like

You can view your past payments of the gas bill

You can also manage your account and update your information

You can set up an automatic bank draft

Register for Piedmont Natural Gas Account

If you want to create a Piedmont Natural Gas account then follow the steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website @ https://www.piedmontng.com/home Click on the “Sign In” button on the top right corner of the page Click on the “Register Now” button Enter your account number and the zip code Click on the “Continue” button

After you do that, you will have to follow the instructions give on the website to register a Piedmont Natural Gas account.

Piedmont Natural Gas Account Login

If you have already registered for a Piedmont Natural Gas account and want to know how to log in to then follow the few simple steps mentioned below:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Piedmont Natural Gas Click on the “Sign In” button on the top right corner of the page Enter the information Click on the “Sign In” button

By following these four simple steps, you will be able to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.

Recover Piedmont Natural Gas Account Details

If you have lost or forgotten your Piedmont Natural Gas account login username or password then you can easily recover. All you have to do is to follow the steps given below:

Recover Piedmont Natural Gas Username

Follow the steps mentioned below in order to recover your Piedmont Natural Gas account login username:

Open your browser and go to www.piedmontng.com Click on the “Sign In” button on the top right corner of the page Click on the “Forgot Username” button Enter your registered email address Click on the “Continue” button

Once you do that you will have to follow the instructions given on the website to obtain your Piedmont Natural Gas account login username.

Recover Piedmont Natural Gas Password

Follow the steps mentioned below in order to recover your Piedmont Natural Gas account login password:

Open your browser and go to the official website of www.piedmontng.com/home Click on the “Sign In” button Click on the “Forgot Password” button Enter your registered email address and the username Click on the “Continue” button

After you do that, you will have to follow the instructions given on the website to obtain your Piedmont Natural Gas account login password.

Pay Piedmont Natural Gas Bill Online & Offline

Piedmont Natural Gas offers its customers several ways to pay for their gas bills. If you want to know how to pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill then follow the steps mentioned below:

Online Payment

The easiest and fastest way of paying your Piedmont Natural Gas bill is by paying it online. To make a payment of your gas bill online you will have to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.

There you will have the option of making a payment. You can use your credit or debit card to make the payment. Follow the steps mentioned above to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.

Pay Without Logging In

You can also pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill online and without logging in by their pay as a guest option. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to do that:

Open your browser and go to the official website of Piedmont Natural Gas Click on the “Sign In” button Click on the “Pay as Guest” button Enter the information Click on the “Continue” button

After that follow the steps given on the website to pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill online and without logging in.

Automatic Payment

You can also enroll in the automatic payment option to pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill. The payment of your Piedmont Natural Gas bill will be made automatically each month. You will have to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account to enroll in it. Follow the steps mentioned above to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.

Phone Payment

You can also pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill by calling on the toll-free number 866-316-3356. A $3.50 processing fee will be charged.

Text Payment

To pay your Piedmont Natural Gas bill through text you will have to enroll for it by logging in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account. Follow the steps mentioned above to log in to your Piedmont Natural Gas account.

Mail Payment

Make a payment of your Piedmont Natural Gas bill through the mail by sending payment to:

Piedmont Natural Gas

P.O. Box 1246

Charlotte, NC 28201-1246

In-Person Payment

For paying your Piedmont Natural Gas bill in person you will have to locate the nearest store of Piedmont Natural Gas to you. Find the nearest Piedmont Natural Gas store by the location finder.

Contact Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas customer service number: 800-752-7504

Available from Monday to Friday 7:30 am to 7 pm EST

Piedmont Natural Gas address:

Piedmont Natural Gas

4720 Piedmont Row Drive

Charlotte, NC 28210

You can also get in touch with Piedmont Natural Gas customer service by filling the contact form.