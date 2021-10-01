Pictures of man go viral ‘marrying’A rice cooker... and then separating it four days later

Everyone has their favourite kitchen appliance that they couldn’t live without. But one man took it to the next level by professing his undying love for his rice cooker – through marriage. And yet ‘divorcing’ the appliance just four days later – there’s more to the short-lived marriage than meets the eye.

Khoirul Anam is an Indonesian man who took to Facebook with a collection of photos taken from Indonesia. ‘ceremony’, captioned: “Fair, obedient, loving and good at cooking.”Both were appropriately dressed for the occasion with the rice cooker wearing a white veil.

These photos were shared hundreds of times and received over 7K likes.

The wedding was just too good to be true. Khoirul is a well-known local celebrity that engages in bizarre stunts for his 59K followers.

While this instance may be a hoax, it’s becoming increasingly uncommon for people to marry bizarre inanimate objects.

David Sikorski of San Francisco was engaged to a burrito-maker in 2015. “It’s my one true love”He said.

“I’ve reached the age where my Facebook is now filled with engagement and baby photos; back in 05/06, it was filled with incriminating photos of my friends’ weekend escapades,”The 28-year-old told HuffPost.

“I already had a strong burrito love, so I called one of my music photographer friends and naturally, she jumped at the idea.”

While it’s unclear whether the wedding actually went ahead, Sikorski had planned their first dance to be to “I’ll Make Love To You”Boyz II Men