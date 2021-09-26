Picasso’s Daughter to Donate 9 of Her Father’s Works to Settle Tax Bill in France

The daughter of iconic Spanish artist Pablo Picasso is set to donate nine of her father’s works to settle a tax bill in France, reports say.

Maya Ruiz-Picasso, 86, is set to donate six paintings, two sculptures, and a sketchbook to the national collections at the Picasso Museum in 2022, French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot announced Monday, Euro News reported.

“It is with deep emotion that I come to celebrate the entry into the national collections,” Bachelot said in a statement.

Ruiz-Picasso is using the work to help settle an inheritance tax bill, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday during a press conference at the Picasso Museum in Paris, Art News reported.

“It is an honor for our country to welcome these new artworks by Picasso. They will enrich and deepen our cultural heritage,” Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

The oldest work in the donated collection is from 1895 and is a portrait of Picasso’s father, according to The Times.

The overall monetary amount of the collection was not specified by the museum and politicians. Ministers are arguing for tax secrecy, Euro News reported.

It is also unknown how much the tax dispute that the artist’s daughter and the French government had.