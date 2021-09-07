Phylicia Rashad Ex husband Ahmad And His Grown-up Daughter Look like Twins!

In a recent photograph, Phylicia’s ex-husband spends time with his daughter. The image showed the duo smiling from ear to ear, and it is clear that the younger Rashad is the spitting image of her dad.

Ahmad Rashad was a prominent name in sports before he became an actor and sports analyst. Although he is now a happily Married man, he suffered four failed marriages before meeting his much younger lover, Luz Rodriguez-Paz.

His third wife, Hollywood superstar Phylicia Rashad was married to the former athlete for more than a decade, during which their time together, the union produced a daughter.

Phylicia Rashad performing at the opening night show “Children of a Lesser God”Ahmad Rashad at Stephen Sondheim Theatre, April 11, 2018.

The former couple decided to separate but maintained a close relationship with their children, even though they were now adults.

AHMAD’S DAY OUT WITH DAUGHTER

Ahmad, currently married to his fifth woman, arranged a date with his adult daughter. Later, the pair took a selfie-and enjoyed the warmth of the weather in front of tall green trees.