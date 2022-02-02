Photos show the Incredible Life Story of Celeb Chefs

Garden was once again a pandemic hero in January 2022 when her advice to Reese Witherspoon, her followers, and others made her a hero. “drink more large cosmos”









The “Barefoot Contessa”Star delighted fans when she commented Witherspoon’s Instagram video asking followers to share habits that have improved their daily life.

Witherspoon has a habit of starting each day with a large glass of water, and getting to bed at 10 p.m.”no late-night TV binges”Garten was delighted to share that her daily habits were very different from the norm. “easier to follow.”

Garten then revealed that her daily routine includes drinking “more large cosmos,”Staying up late to catch up on TV “playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book.”

“In a pandemic, I do what I can,”She continued and added some heart emoticons at the end.

Garten’s comment definitely caught people’s attention, receiving more than 4,000 likes and 200 comments — many of which praised her for being an “icon”And an “idol.”

“Ina Garten that is real and I love it,”One fan wrote.