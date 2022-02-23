Photos of Kate Middleton Matching Her Outfits to the Occasion

During the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, Middleton wore an off-white sweater dress that seemed to match the all-white dress code tennis players have to follow.
The Duchess of Cambridge paired an Alexander McQueen sailor dress with a Jaeger bag, channeling the dress code required by players at Wimbledon.
Middleton hiked to see the Tiger’s Nest monastery in Bhutan wearing an outdoorsy outfit.
The duchess wore a Jaeger blouse, a waistcoat from Really Wild Clothing, olive-green jeans, and Penelope Chilvers boots.
Middleton attended a sailing event in 2016 wearing a nautical-themed outfit.
Middleton visited the Ben Ainslie Racing facility in an Alexander McQueen set that she was also pictured wearing in 2011 and 2014. She accessorized her outfit with navy suede Rupert Sanderson heels and a Jaeger handbag.
Middleton paid tribute to the Canadian flag during a royal tour of the country in 2016.
For the second day of her Canadian tour with Prince William, Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress from the Resort 2017 collection. She paired her red-and-white look with a Miu Miu clutch and Russell and Bromley pumps.
During her 2016 royal tour of Canada, Middleton attended a reception at the Government House wearing a bold red dress with the Queen’s maple-leaf brooch.
Middleton embraced the country’s flag colors in a glamorous red Preen dress and matching Russell and Bromley pumps. Her brooch was a nod to the maple leaf, which has been Canada’s symbol for centuries and is printed on the country’s flag.
Middleton wore a festive printed dress to attend a Christmas party for volunteers at the nonprofit youth group The Mix.
For an event in 2016, Middleton sported a Vanessa Seward dress, which she cinched with an Alexander McQueen black belt and paired with black suede pumps.
Middleton followed her tradition of wearing a green coat at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2017.
Middleton paid tribute to Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day in 2017 by wearing a green Catherine Walker coat and matching fascinator.
The Duchess of Cambridge made a nod to Luxembourg’s flag with a light-blue coat she wore during a visit to the country.
The duchess turned to one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, for a visit to Luxembourg. She paired the pale-blue coatdress with L.K. Bennett heels and an Etui cream-colored clutch.
In 2017, Middleton attended the unveiling of a blue whale skeleton at London’s Natural History Museum in a light-blue dress, matching the aquatic theme of the event.
The duchess wore a Preen dress with purple Prada heels and a Jerome C. Rousseau clutch.
Middleton couldn’t have looked more festive in a green and red coat for the royal family’s Christmas Day service in 2017.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a double-breasted tartan Miu Miu peacoat, which she paired with a Lacorine black hat, Mulberry clutch, Cornelia James gloves, and Tod’s pumps.
In 2019, Middleton wore a tartan coat for a visit to Scotland.
While visiting the country in January 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived for the official opening of the V&A Dundee Museum, Scotland’s first design museum.
Middleton stood out in an McQ coat from Alexander McQueen’s lower-priced brand. This was the third time she wore the coat. She wore a bag from MANU Atelier and finished off her outfit with black tights, Tod’s pumps, and Cornelia James gloves.
Middleton visited the Guinness Storehouse in Ireland wearing an emerald-colored dress in 2020.
During a royal tour of Ireland in 2020, Prince William and Middleton made a stop at the Guinness Storehouse, which offers tours of its brewery.
The duchess wore a $2,000 by The Vampire’s Wife dress, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik velvet pumps, a $319 Wilbur & Gussie Charlie clutch, and H&M earrings.