Photographer Gray Malin Captures Dogs Around New York City

Gray Malin is a California-based travel and lifestyle photographer who loves dogs.





Gray Malin poses with a dog next to one of his prints at the Top of the Rock in NYC.



Joey Hadden/Insider







Gray Malin, a professional photographer known for works like “Prada Marfa,” told Insider that he’s a “true dog lover.” Having owned dogs all his life, Malin has included pups in his lifestyle imagery over the years, he said. Last year, he created a series centered around dogs living at the Beverly Hills Hotel, as Insider previously reported.

This June, Malin took on his second big dog project in New York City when he photographed styled pooches for his latest series, “Dogs of New York City.” On Tuesday, he released the series on his website where prints are available for purchase.