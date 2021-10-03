Photographer Gray Malin Captures Dogs Around New York City

Photographer Gray Malin Captures Dogs Around New York City
By Tom O'Brien
Gray Malin is a California-based travel and lifestyle photographer who loves dogs.

Gray Malin stands laughing in a pink and red shirt while holding a pooch in a poofy pink shirt next to one of his framed prints at the Top of the Rock in NYC.

Gray Malin, a professional photographer known for works like “Prada Marfa,” told Insider that he’s a “true dog lover.” Having owned dogs all his life, Malin has included pups in his lifestyle imagery over the years, he said. Last year, he created a series centered around dogs living at the Beverly Hills Hotel, as Insider previously reported. 

This June, Malin took on his second big dog project in New York City when he photographed styled pooches for his latest series, “Dogs of New York City.” On Tuesday, he released the series on his website where prints are available for purchase.

