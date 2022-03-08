Photographer calls Viral Photo Of Strollers in Poland “Surreal”

Francesco Malavolta was the photographer who captured this now-viral image.

Local mothers donated the strollers to support Ukrainian mothers who were crossing into Poland.

In recent days, children and women have arrived in Poland via the Przemysl railway station.

The now-viral picture of empty strollers sitting on a platform in Poland has touched the hearts of parents all over the world. It is a touching image that shows how little it would burden a mother who had to take her child to the station. FreedomTired arms.

Francesco Malavolta is a photographer The heartbreaking photograph was captured at the Przemysl train Station in Poland on March 3. It is just eight miles from the Ukrainian border.

Insider was told by Malavolta that the strollers were donated to the platform in part by local women’s groups and mothers. The strollers wait to be taken by those who need them, demonstrating how mothers can Support each other.

The photograph of the strollers captured the emotions of the photographer

“The arriving women had left their strollers in Ukraine to speed up the journey and because many of them were traveling without husbands because they remained fighting,” Malavolta said.

One of the women left a stroller on the platform, and she also gave baby gear to the school. The war photographer talked to her. Malavolta was informed by a Polish mother that the gear had been donated out of solidarity for the people coming from Ukraine.

Malavolta said that the now-viral photo of the strollers waiting for refugee families captured a moment in time of peace and calm in a sea filled with uncertainty and human suffering.

“The thing that struck me before taking the photo was the absence of people around, while two meters away there were miles of people. It seemed surreal. I thought of them both about the solidarity of those who brought the strollers and the dramatic stories of mothers fleeing the war,”He elaborated.

Malavolta’s stunning image has been shared by mothers all over the world, including celebrities like Amy SchumerGlennon Doyle.

According to the Polish government, almost a million Ukrainian refugees have arrived on Polish soil. Many of them are stranded with little or no belongings and their children. Przemysl is a refugee center that has been set up in an old shopping mall. There, mothers are able to charge their phones, get something to eat, and try to plan their next move — one that may be a little easier with the help of a stroller and other donated baby gear.

There are more photos of strollers that have been donated

Tony Dokoupil, American journalist.CBS MorningsAlso, the strollers were taken to the station by Polish parents in order to assist their Ukrainian counterparts.

Dokoupil explains in his Instagram caption that the trains and buses transporting families from Ukraine to relative safety have so many people, that there is no space for strollers or other items that would make parenting easier.

Przemysl’s Polish mothers knew this and did what all mothers do in times of crisis.