Photo of a pregnant mother in the aftermath after Ukrainian Hospital Bombing Gives birth

Photograph of an expectant mother pictured amid the rubble at a Ukrainian maternity hospital.

Baby Veronika was pictured snuggling with her mom on a hospital gurney, and being cradled in her father’s arms for the first time.

The Russians launched a smear attack against the mom after the missile attack on the hospital. A beauty blogger falsely accused her of being a “crisis actor”

However, growing concerns are rising that Russian invaders could use chemical weapons. Officials in Ukraine claim they have captured gas masks, and other equipment that is used for biochemical warfare.

Friday’s President Joe Biden gave a clear warning to Vladimir Putin that networks had to interrupt their regular programming.

“Russia would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons,” Biden said.

The noose around Ukrainian cities is tightening. Indiscriminate shelling has destroyed entire neighborhoods.

Mariupol, a town the size of Minneapolis is home to desperate people who are looking for food.

Dramatic video of Ukrainians fighting back against gun battles in Kyiv.

Kharviv’s hospital corridors are a safe place for the injured to be treated. An 8-year-old boy had a piece of shrapnel removed from his skull. He is expected to make a full recovery.