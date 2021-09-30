Phish Returning to MSG for New Year’s Run of Vaccine-Mandated Concerts

Phish Returning to MSG for New Year's Run of Vaccine-Mandated Concerts
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Restarting a tradition that was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Phish will return to New York’s Madison Square Garden this December for their annual New Year’s Eve run of concerts.

The jam band announced Wednesday that they’ll return to “the World’s Most Famous Arena” for four shows — December 29th, 30th, 31st and January 1st — Phish’s first concerts at the Garden since their New Year’s run two years earlier in 2019.

For the New Year’s run, Phish have mandated that all fans over the age of 12 must provide proof of full vaccination; kids under 12 can attend with a negative test result within 48 hours of the gig. “For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask at shows,” The band also added. Check out Phish’s site now to enter the ticket request lottery.

The 2021/2022 performance will mark the 14th New Year’s Eve gig at the Garden for Phish, who have their own banner in the arena’s rafters to mark their Baker’s Dozen run of 13 shows in 2017.

In other Phish news, the Trey Anastasio Band announced Wednesday that Phish drummer Jon Fishman would perform with the group for the remainder of the guitarist’s solo tour after drummer Russ Lawton, “despite extensive precautions (& a fully vaccinated band/crew),” tested positive or Covid-19.

Latest News

Previous articleEllen Pompeo Recalls Going “At It” With Denzel Washington on Show Set
Next articleWhy ‘Spotify Is Not a Marketing Plan’ in Landing a Hit Song

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact