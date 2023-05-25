Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby news — This Morning fans name their ideal replacement as new host joins the sofa

This Morning’s bosses fired Phillip Schofield following a shocking discovery that could have caused a HUGE embarrassment to the show

It has been reported that The bosses of This Morning fired Phillip Schofield because they feared famous guests might bring allegations against his behavior on the air.

The star announced on Saturday that he was leaving “with immediate effect” – meaning he will not return for even a farewell show.

It came after Central Recorder revealed that he and Holly Willoughby were “barely speaking” off camera.

Dan Wootton, a former star of ITV’s Lorraine, has now claimed four household names were plotting to ambush Phillip.

Write in the BOOK Post, the journalist – now a host on GB News – said bosses felt there was a chance either a show regular or a guest could quiz Phillip.

He claimed at least four household name stars were set to embarrass the host live on air without producers’ knowledge.

GB News host Dan quoted an ITV source as saying: “The growing paranoia about what could go wrong was engulfing the management.

“They got through four days without any major disasters, even though it was obvious Holly and Phil‘s friendship was over.

“But if Holly had been put in the position of having to try and defend him from an attack on his reputation during the show by a regular or celebrity guest, it would have been an impossible position for her.”

Holly will be returning to the airwaves after the half-term break.

Please click here to learn more.