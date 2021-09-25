Peyton Manning Slams The New England Patriots Revealing Lack Of Trust

Peyton Manning doesn’t trust the New England Patriots. During the alternate telecast of Monday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions, Manning revealed that while he was playing against the Patriots, he refrained from discussing plays at his locker because he believed it was “bugged.”

“Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers like in the shower in the far corner. I’m like, ‘Don’t talk about a play next to my locker,’ because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in it in there,'” Manning said, per USA Today.

Manning brought the matter up after Eli Manning, Manning’s brother, asked Manning whether he was concerned that the Patriots had practiced in Lucas Oil Stadium before their Super Bowl 46 victory against the Giants. “Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers. Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged.”

Peyton Manning on when the Patriots used to come to Indy 😂. Peyton Manning, who played for the Colts at the time, said that he would talk to his receivers in the shower instead of his locker. “We were in the shower,” he said. “It’s quite strange. It is very odd to see seven men in the shower. But take all precautions…”

Former Patriots defensive back Ty Law heard the comments and took a jab at Manning. “You know what’s even stranger about that comment is that I agree with Peyton: He is extremely right that it’s very strange to see seven guys in the shower talking about football,” Law said on The Greg Hill Show Tuesday. per the New York Post. “But you know, he may have believed that because we were in our heads a little bit.”

The Patriots are no strangers to being accused of cheating, being in the middle of Spygate and Deflategate. Both incidents happened when the Patriots were dominating the NFL with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Brady, who is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, won six Super Bowls while in New England. Manning had his fits with the Patriots, which is why Law thinks he’s taking shots at them.

“Let’s face it, we were a bit in his head. That’s OK. That’s Bill Belichick scheming up things and giving players confidence, so you probably did think we had a bug in there because we knew what you were doing,” Law said. “I ain’t gonna tell no secrets right now, but we knew what he was doing. Go ahead, get in the shower with your friends.