Peter Lazarus Gains New Oversight of NBCU Sports Ad Sales in Overhaul

A new NBCUniversal advertising executive is taking on the task of tackling advertisers to link themselves to such sports properties as “” and the soon-to-launch USFL.

Peter Lazarus will take the lead on selling ads behind the bulk of NBCUniversal’s sports programming, part of a gradual overhaul of the company’s work behind connecting Madison Avenue with some of TV’s biggest and most-watched properties.

Lazarus has been named executive vice president of sports ad-sales, taking up responsibilities previously held by Dan Lovinger, a longtime NBCU ad-sales exec who has been assigned to focus more intently on the company’s efforts behind Olympics advertising. Lovinger was elevated to president in January and will lead Olympics ad-sales efforts as NBCU works harder to fulfill a commitment it has made along the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, pledging to offer long-term deals to partners for TV, digital, and live event advertising, as well as brand activations and associations with Team USA. Lovinger takes the new role as Paul Wilson, an NBCU veteran behind Olympics ad sales, prepares to retire from the role.

Lazarus will report to Mark Marshall, a president of NBCU’s ad-sales and partnerships unit.

In his new position, Lazarus will take lead on selling ads for such sports programming as PGA Tour, “Sunday Night Football,” and NBCU’s telecasts of Premier League and the USFL. He takes the helm as NBCU is working to gain new attention for sports on both its USA cable network and its Peacock streaming service after shutting down the cable outlet once known as NBC Sports Network. NBCU is also navigating an era in which it no longer has NHL telecasts to sell, but may be ready to offer new properties on a streaming-only basis.

Lazarus rejoined NBCUniversal in 2013 as a senior vice president of ad sales after working senior sales roles at Univision and USA Today. He first worked for NBCU for about nine years between 1997 and 2006. He is the brother of Mark Lazarus, one of NBCUniversal’s most senior executives, who has oversight of the company’s TV and streaming operations.

In another move, Maureen Murphy will take on an expanded role as senior vice president of client partnerships, working with Marshall to sell ads behind the company’s entertainment properties. She will continue to report to Karen Kovacs, executive vice president of client partnerships.