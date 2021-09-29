Peter Farrelly’s Apple Film Adds Four

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick), Will Ropp (The Way Back), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) and Kyle Allen (West Side Story) are the latest additions to The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the Apple Original Film from director Peter Farrelly and Skydance Media.

Along with Russell Crowe and Zac Efron, the four actors will be seen.

Pic is based on Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book, The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its publication last year. It is the true story about Donohue’s 1967 trip to Vietnam to meet up with his childhood friends and have a few beers while they served in combat.

Picking, Allen and Renaux will play Rick Duggan, Bobby Pappas and Tommy Collins, the three childhood friends of Efron’s Chickie who are serving in the Army, when he comes overseas to visit them. Ropp joins the cast as Kevin McLoone, another friend of Chickie’s from the Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood who runs into him during his journey.

Farrelly and Pete Jones co-wrote the script. Skydance’s producers are Don Granger, Dana Goldberg, and David Ellison. Jake Myers and Andrew Muscato also produce.

The latest from the two-time Oscar winner behind Green Book joins a slate of anticipated films set for release by Apple, including Tom Hanks starrer Finch; Swan Song, starring and produced by Mahershala Ali; Antoine Fuqua thriller Emancipation, starring and produced by Will Smith; Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro; Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, led by Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand and more.

CAA, Viewpoint, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP represent Picking. Ropp is repped by Gersh & Corner Booth Entertainment; Renaux by Luber Roklin Entertainment, The Artists Partnership and The Unseen. Allen is with UTA, Management 360, imPRint and attorneys Steve Warren & Huy Nguyen.