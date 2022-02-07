Pete Davidson Seeks Truce With City Of Syracuse, NY After Booing

Pete Davidson asked fans in Syracuse, “Orange you glad to have me here?”

But those with long memories of how the SNL comedian trashed the city let him know, the feeling ain’t mutual. They let him have it with boos while he was at the Carrier Dome to take in the Syracuse Orangemen versus the Louisville Cardinals game.

Davidson filmed 2019’s Big Time Adolescence in the Western New York city. He didn’t enjoy the experience.

“Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash,” the Staten Island native said on “The Howard Stern Show” at the time. “Worse than Staten Island. The nicest hotel in Syracuse is, like, a f–king Ramada.”

That was three years ago. Thus, even though he was disguised, fans let him have it.

Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis later tweeted a message from Davidson “for the city of Syracuse.”

“Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building,” he said. “We had a really great time. So, peace?”