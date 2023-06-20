Pete Davidson resurfaces and tests a stand-up comedy show at a North Carolina venue after SNL debut gets canceled

PETE Davidson has re-entered his stand-up career by performing a set of new material in North Carolina.

Pete, 29, had been scheduled to be the host of a recent Saturday Night Live episode, but it was canceled because of the Writers Guild of America’s strike.

Kim Kardashian’s ex-flare performed in North Carolina at Goodnights Comedy Club.

Fans came in their droves to see the actor perform a series of concerts over a whole week.

Several fans wore shirts saying, “I Stole This from Pete Davidson,” and others stood before a sign with the word “Pete,” in a heart.

Pete appears to have adopted a style that is reminiscent of Adam Sandler.

He wore mainly baggy sweatshirts, baggy sweatpants with a baseball cap at his concerts.

HEADING TO COURT

Pete was officially arrested for reckless driving last week after he crashed the car into a Beverly Hills residence three months prior.

According to reports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged the comedian on one count with reckless driving.TMZ.

According to a spokesperson from the DA’s office, “The collision was fortunate in that no one suffered serious injury.”

The consequences of reckless driving are devastating. Traffic fatalities in Los Angeles reached their highest level in 20 years in 2022.

This is a disturbing trend we can’t ignore. We must therefore take seriously all accusations of reckless driving and make those who are responsible answerable.

Homeowner of property involved claimed that his daughter, 16, was traumatized.

The homeowner mentioned he has no issue with the Bupkis star and has not filed a lawsuit against him.

PETE PETA PROBLEMS

PETA was concerned about Pete’s new family member earlier in the month. They made their feelings known.

The comedian responded back to the animal rights organization in a voicemail that went viral.

After Pete and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders purchased a Cavapoo puppy from Citipups, PETA expressed their disappointment in the duo’s choice to buy a dog rather than adopt one.

The animal rights group toldTMZ: “It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match.

PETA asks Pete not to shop in the future, but rather adopt animals from shelters.

Our hearts are with the Davidson Family for their loss.

Pete knows in his heart there is no reason to buy a puppy and support the puppy mills when so many dogs are waiting for loving homes at shelters. We hope that he will do the right thing next time and adopt.

On June 6, 2023, the above-mentioned outlet obtained Pete’s voicemail addressed to PETA.

He said: “Thanks for letting the world know that I don’t have a dog.

“I want you to know that because I am allergic to dogs I must get a particular breed.

“I am only allergic to Cavapoos or other similar dogs.

“My mom’s f**king dog, who was two years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad. It was important to me that I get the right dog.

“So why don’t you do your research before you f**king create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired c**t.

“F**k you and suck my d**k,” The Suicide Squad star’s voicemail concluded.

