Pete Davidson Officially Rejoins Instagram

By Tom O'Brien
Pete Davidson just made his Instagram comeback.

After leaving the social media app in 2018, the Saturday Night Live comedian returned to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 16, under the profile @pmd. While he hasn’t posted yet, Pete’s profile pic appears to be an image of James Stewart from the 1946 movie It’s a Wonderful Life.

Already sporting a blue checkmark and gaining followers, the new profile comes soon after Kanye “Ye” West apologized for his “harassing” posts about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and—at times—Pete, who Kim has been dating since November.

The Big Time Adolescence actor initially deleted his Instagram account after sharing a troubling post on December 2018, which read, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.” At the time, the NYPD told E! News they had performed a wellness check on him.

Since then, he has been on the app off and on for short periods of time, once promoting the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island in May 2020. Two months ago, he joined friend Machine Gun Kelly for a takeover of Calvin Klein’s Instagram, where they stripped down to their underwear.

