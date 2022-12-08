Peru’s President Ousted After Saying He Will Seize Power

Peru is currently going through some difficult times. It started when president Pedro Castillo addressed the nation saying he would dissolve the country’s congress ahead of a potential vote to remove him from office. This would be the third vote by congress to remove him from office since his election in July 2021. According to reports, he’s being investigated for corruption by his government. Castillo refutes the claims. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

