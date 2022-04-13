‘Person of Interest’ Named in Connection to NYC Subway Shooting: NYPD

NYPD named Frank James a “person of interest” in the subway shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

Police found a credit card and U-Haul van key at the scene. James was the renter of the van, police said.

Investigators are working to determine whether he was connected to the incident.

The New York Police Department named Frank R. James, 62, a “person of interest” in the mass shooting on a New York subway Tuesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. local time, a suspect detonated two smoke grenades and opened fire as a Manhattan-bound N train pulled into the 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, authorities said.

Police said the suspect fired at least 33 times, hitting 10 people in the incident. More than a dozen people were injured in the panic that ensued, and some were treated for smoke inhalation.

Police recovered a 9-mm handgun, three extended magazines, and a hatchet at the scene, as well as a U-Haul rental key, gasoline, and consumer-grade fireworks.

Shortly after 5 p.m. local time, law enforcement located a U-Haul cargo van for the key on Kings Highway in Brooklyn they believe is connected to the suspect. A law enforcement source told CNN that the NYPD’s bomb squad is responding to the scene.

“Mr. James is just a person of interest we know right now who rented that U-Haul van in Philadelphia,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press conference Tuesday night. “The keys to that U-Haul van was found in the subway in our shooter’s possessions. We don’t know right now if Mr. James has any connection to the subway. That’s still under investigation.”

CNN reported that investigators identified a person of interest in the shooting after finding a credit card at the scene that was used to rent the U-Haul van currently under investigation.

Law enforcement officials are investigating James’ connection to the incident, “if any,” Essig said during a press briefing, and are currently “endeavoring to locate him.”

Police also asked the public for help in locating a suspect, who they’ve described as “a dark-skinned male and was wearing a neon orange vest and a gray colored sweatshirt.”

“We are doing everything we can to catch the man responsible for this heinous attack on our riders,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in the news release, per a CNN report. “New Yorkers know that if they see something, they should say something, especially in this case. Justice must be served.”