Peregrine Moon Mission’s $108 Million Doomed Fiery Return: Eerie Final Image Revealed

The Doomed $108million US Peregrine Spacecraft Shares Final Image as it Destroyed Itself in a Fiery Mess

The lander launched just last week hoping to touchdown on the moon but an explosive rupture blasted it off course – jeopardising its mission.

The Dramatic End of the Peregrine Spacecraft

After soaring through space and covering thousands of miles, the Peregrine met a dramatic end on Thursday. The private operator, Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic, directed the craft into Earth’s atmosphere to burn up after there was “no chance” of a successful mission. The robotics company shared eerie last image taken from the Peregrine before its destruction. The picture shows a stunning crescent earth, illuminated in the darkness. Little or no remains of Peregrine are expected to survive intact to the ocean surface.

Scientific Experiments and Notable Cargo

Onboard the spacecraft are a host of scientific experiments, as well as the ashes of the original Star Trek cast and the DNA of former US president John F. Kennedy. Astrobotic also packed the lunar lander with a chip of rock from Mount Everest and toy-size cars from Mexico. Peregrine is also carrying a British-made tool, known as the Exospheric Mass Spectrometer (ESA), that was designed to help search for water in the Moon’s exosphere.

Hope for the Future and Space Exploration

Astrobotic released a statement yesterday confirming the failure of the project but also offered hope for the future. “This afternoon Astrobiotic received independent confirmation of Peregrine’s safe, controlled re-entry yesterday over the South Pacific. Peregrine Mission One has concluded. We look to the future and out next mission to the Moon, Griffin Mission One. All of the hard-earned experience for the past 10 days in space, along with the preceding years of designing, building and testing Peregrine will directly inform Griffin and out future missions.”

Astrobotic’s aim had been to drop off five Nasa instruments on the Moon’s surface to study the environment ahead of the return of astronauts later this decade. Had the project been a success, it would have become the first American mission in half a century to achieve the feat and the first ever private venture to do so. However, soon after Peregrine launched, engineers noticed a problem. The fault was linked to leaking propellant from a ruptured oxidiser tank, which was generating a thrust, turning the craft and preventing it from keeping its solar panels pointed at the Sun, crucial to maintain power.

Similar Challenges for Japan’s Space Mission

It comes as Japan’s space mission is also encountering problems. Japan’s SLIM moon lander has successfully touched down on the lunar surface, but officials fear all is not well.