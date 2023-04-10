People tell me to ‘dress my age’ but I don’t care – true fashion is timeless

A LULUENCER responded to the detractors of her for not dressing up her age.

Instead of following their instructions, she chose to be gloriously independent.

Julie Haneline, 38, (@juliehanelineAlready, ), has more than half a million regular users who tune in regularly to her platform.

However, this TikTok attracted over 116,000 people to her blog to express their support.

According to her, the intention of her has always been “Inspire and Have Fun.”

She had more fun. in her video She took on all her critics.

Julie wore a mink colored tank top, stonewashed denim jeans and ripped knees. On the screen was the comment she had made that got her fired up.

“Dress your age,” it said.

However, this troll was not able to comprehend Julie’s boundless enthusiasm and unbroken spirit.

They didn’t matter to her and she believed that “true fashion was timeless.”

For this woman, flower-print dresses and elasticated comfortable trousers are far away.

She danced and her reply to her critics was clear.

She was going to act and dress her age as she sees it – and no one else’s.

Julie was supported by a lot of people in the comments.

Many people were skeptical.

“Age is just a number, so it doesn’t define how you dress,” said one fan.

Another added further confirmation: “Age does not have a dress code. Don’t mind her comment and dress and express babe.”

As she addressed Julie’s trolling, her final comment illustrated well that fashion can never go out of style.

“You’re expecting her to wear a flower-printed dress with a bun with two knitting needles in her hair? She said, “Let people dress as they wish.”