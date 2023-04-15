People have only recently realised what BT represents and are baffled.

People are just beginning to understand what BT is all about, and they’re shocked.

The BT Group is one of UK’s most well-known and largest broadband and television providers.

1 People are stunned to find out what BT actually stands for Credit: Getty Images – Getty

BT Sport attracts crazed football fans to watch Premier League and UEFA Champions League fixtures.

This is one of four major telecoms providers, along with Virgin Media, Sky, and TalkTalk.

Many people are now shocked when they learn that BT stands for British Telecom.

Twitter became a popular place for people to share their shock.

Someone said: “BT? Is that British Telecom?”

The other person added: “Just discovered that BT stands as British Telecom.”

Bluetooth slowly begins to share the same acronym.

A motorist stated, “I have had my car two years and only just realised BT Audio stands for Bluetooth Audio rather than British Telecom Audio”.

A number of commonly used acronyms have left people speechless.

GIFs, which have been used for years as a way to communicate across various social media platforms left many people shocked when they learned what it stood for.

Central Recorder Online reported that HTML, or the code for structuring web pages with their posted content, inspired a list of comical suggestions as to what acronym it could be.