People are rushing to get £17 PlayStation game which scans for FREE at the till – here’s how

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

PEOPLE have leapt from their couches to get a £17 game that is now scanning for free at the till.

PlayStation has offered up the highly-rated Death’s Door to be downloaded by loyal fans for no cost.

Death's Door can be downloaded for free

2

Death’s Door can be downloaded for freeCredit: Media Molecule
The highly- rated game is available from the PlayStation store

2

The highly- rated game is available from the PlayStation store

Originally released in 2021, the addictive game has since wracked up a whopping 85 on Metacritic.

It combines the difficult but fair combat challenges of Dark Souls with the dungeons and exploration of The Legend of Zelda.

Created by Acid Nerve, it is the follow-on success from boss rush game Titan Souls.

The freebie requires a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription in order to be downloaded, which is the cheapest tier of the service.

PlayStation fans go wild as the PS5 drops to its LOWEST price ever
PlayStation fans shocked as images of next handheld console seems to surface

According to Steam, Death’s Door is usually sold for about £17 at different outlets.

The game has also wracked up a bunch of positive reviews since its release.

“I will forever be recommending this game to everyone I talk to,” a Steam user said.

“One of the top ten games of all time,” one added.

“It is impressive and aesthetically appealing in multiple ways,” a second claimed.

“I really like the gameplay and the story,” another said.

The free download comes as PlayStation announced it would also allow for two other highly-rated games to be scooped up.

All of these games are available fromAugust 1untilSeptember 4.

They can be claimed on the PlayStation store and played as long as users have a PS Plus subscription.

If you cancel your subscription – and resubscribe later – you will still be able to play them as long as you’ve claimed them this August.

It comes as movie buffs that own PlayStations were excited to get to an exclusive first look at a big upcoming film.

While gamers were left thrilled after Xbox Game Pass announced it would add free games to its platform every month.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks

People are rushing to get £17 PlayStation game which scans for FREE at the till - here's how

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered…

Latest News

Previous article
Where to Watch Early Man Online? Unleash The Laughter

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder