People are realizing you must stop using iPhone immediately if you notice 5 ‘danger signs’ as Apple warns of injuries

Apple warns users to immediately stop using an iPhone if the device becomes damaged.

Carefully handling a smartphone is essential to ensuring its longevity.

1 Apple urges users to not use iPhones with cracked glass. Credit: Getty

In Apple’s The latest iOS16 updateThe tech giant issued a warning to all iPhone users.

The device can be dangerous if it is not handled properly. It contains metal, glass and plastic, as well as electronic components that are sensitive.

Apple urges users to be aware of the danger signs below that can lead to device damage:

The device that fell to the ground

Burning device

The Puncture Device

Crushed Device

Contact between liquid and device

Any of those actions can cause damage to an iPhone or its battery, which Apple says can lead to “overheating or injury.”

Apple also warns its users against using their iPhones if they have cracked screens.

“If you’re concerned about scratching the surface if iPhone, consider using a case or cover,” the tech giant said.

Apple says that while dropping your iPhone onto the ground might not result in severe damage it’s important to avoid attempting to fix it on your own.

Only trained technicians should be able to service and repair smartphones, according to the company.

The disassembly of an iPhone can cause damage, reduce splash- and water-resistance, or even cause injury.

Apple also says that iPhone battery repairs should be performed only by technicians who are trained.

“Failure to follow these safety instructions could result in fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property,” the company warns.