People are outraged at the casting of an actor to play Prince William

It is safe to say that Netflix fans love the show. The CrownPassionate people are often underrated. The show features the life of Queen ElizabethIt is well-received by critics and fans alike. The casting is one of the key elements that make The Crown so successful. It feels like we are getting an inside look into the lives of the royals we don’t know much about. Fans of the royals have been pleasantly surprised by recent casting news. The CrownUp in arms about who was chosen to play Prince WilliamWhy he was selected for this role.

Like Father, Like son

It became apparent that casting Prince William was no easy task. The Crown. The producers held a nationwide search for actors who could capture William’s essence, but had no luck. This may have opened up the possibility for video auditions by some people hoping to land the part.

They received one tape, which sparked interest. But the actual casting is causing some upset. Why? Because Senan, Dominic West’s son, was hired. Dominic is playing Prince Charles in The Crown. His fictional son was cast by them. Why is it so mad that they cast his son to play his fictional son?

Son of a gun

Twitter users took to Twitter to call out the obvious: it looks like nepotism. Google defines nepotism as “nepotism”. ‘the practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives or friends, especially by giving them jobs.’You can see why people feel upset.

This is a problem because casting should not be based on your last name, but talent. Although it appears that Senan West received some help from his father to land the gig, we must reserve judgment.

Perform for Him

While it may be easy to say he was handed the role of Prince William because his father is key to the show, it’s not fair for anyone to judge him or assume that fully until we see how well Senan plays a young Prince William. If he ends up on the show and doesn’t have the chops to carry it or to stand his own among the amazing cast, then that will be very obvious and then, we can cast our stones.

Take it all with a grain. We didn’t see his audition tape, but Netflix did and clearly saw something in it. We must give him an opportunity before we condemn him. It is possible that the child could have that something. It could prove that Hollywood nepotism is a serious problem. But for now, it’s too early to tell.