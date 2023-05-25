People are just realizing Wi-Fi speeds ‘slowed’ by two common household items – check your router right now

The common gadgets we all have in the home can be silently destroying Wi-Fi.

You should move it if you are using one that is near the router to improve your chances of surfing faster.

1 Sound systems and speakers can interfere with Wi-Fi routers Credit: Getty

AT&T revealed the culprit devices on its website.

AT&T revealed that if electronics like Speakers or Sound Systems are near the modem, these interference devices can cause speed issues.

It is important to note that Bluetooth devices, such as speakers and other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets are not included.

If you place speakers near your router or sound system, it may be worth rearranging the gadgets.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth use similar radio frequencies, so this can result in disruption to either of them.

Turning Bluetooth off for a short time could be a quick way to determine if it is the cause of your problem.

The Bluetooth icon is located on the bottom of your iPhone, Android or tablet.

Don’t forget that there are many Bluetooth gadgets in use today. These include keyboards and computer mice.

It is up to you whether or not you want to move your speakers before the router.

The speakers should be moved if the router is near the center of the house, and elevated.

Wi-Fi routers may also be affected when objects such as fish bowls or mirrors, fridges or microwaves are used.

The location of your modem should not block its vents.

A window made of glass or any other type is not a good idea.

A router placed near a glass window sends out signals to the outside without any purpose.