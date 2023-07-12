People are just realizing Wi-Fi speed is ruined by 5 common household objects – most are in every home

POOR Wi-Fi speed can be a big nuisance when working from home, streaming movies, or shopping online – and several common household items could be making it worse.

When setting up your Wi-Fi router, it is imperative to find the best spot in your home for the strongest connection.

Keeping your Wi-Fi off the ground, in a centralized location, and out of cupboards is guaranteed to keep your Wi-Fi connected well, however, common household items can still get in the way.

Specifically, here are five objects found in almost every home that can be making your Wi-Fi connection worse.

TELEVISION

Large electronic devices like televisions can heavily impact your wireless connection.

Be sure to keep your router stored away from any TV’s in your home.

MEDIA CONSOLE

Enclosed media consoles that store devices like DVD players or game consoles such as a Playstation or XBox can also weaken your Wi-Fi connection.

Keeping your Wi-Fi router out of this console and away from such devices should strengthen the connection.

CORDLESS PHONE

Likewise, a basic appliance like a cordless phone can also block the Wi-Fi signal.

MICROWAVE

Microwaves are also one of the biggest household appliances that can block your Wi-Fi.

This is due to the electromagnetic radiation that can interfere with the router’s signal.

Be sure to keep your Wi-Fi device away from any microwaves in your home for fast internet speed.

AQUARIUM

While family pets are a great addition to any home, sometimes smaller ones like fish can actually hurt your Wi-Fi connection.

If you keep any fish in an aquarium tank, be sure to keep your router far away.

Wireless signals do not pass well through water and the fish tank can easily distort the Wi-Fi signal.