People are just realizing Wi-Fi speed can be ruined by common gadget – change setting to stop ‘router murder’

A gadget can help you speed up your Wi Fi router, but it also has its downsides.

It could actually ruin your online experience if it’s not used correctly.

This gadget is called a wireless Repeater.

In general, these are purchased to increase Wi-Fi coverage at home. However, if they’re not set up correctly it can actually have the reverse effect.

Tech giant explained that wireless repeaters were handy devices which rebroadcast the wireless signal and strengthened the signal of your router on other floors or opposite sides of the building.

You can put one in any outlet but try to find a location that is halfway between the router, modem or access point, and your device.

Before buying one, do some research on the product. Wireless repeaters are often difficult to set up and slow down the performance of your network.

Some Wi-Fi repeaters can slow your network down and affect certain devices.

Check with your Internet service provider to make sure you don’t buy the wrong model.

It is important to consider the position of your wireless repeater.

You won’t receive the full value of the product if you place it too far from your original router, or next to wrong materials.

If you place a Wi-Fi repeater close to concrete or metal, it will reduce its ability to receive and transmit Wi-Fi signals.

Try to get the best out of your router before purchasing a repeater.

BETTER WI-FI ROUTER TECHNIQUES

Regularly update your router’s software to ensure you are using the most up-to-date security features. Also, any bugs will be corrected.

Be sure to use a password that is strong in order to prevent strangers from stealing your bandwidth and crashing your system.

In general, your Wi-Fi Router should be centrally located and elevated off the floor.

To make your router work more quickly, always plug it into the socket master rather than using an extension cable.