People are just realizing Wi-Fi router settings are killing their browsing speed – fix it in seconds

Some internet users are familiar with the pain of waiting for websites to buffer, or watching your download progress.

It turns out that the Wi-Fi settings of your router may be to blame for slowing down your web browsing.

You can easily fix these glitches and get the best out of your broadband.

According to, there is a list of handy tips to ensure that your gadgets run at the correct speed. USA Today.

INTERNET IMPOSTERS

First, make a list of any devices that are connected to the connection.

Unwittingly, people who do not have a Wi-Fi password invite strangers to use their internet.

Freeloaders are attracted to those with easy-to-guess login credentials.

Make sure you have a secure account by changing or setting your password before you use tech to locate unknown devices.

Wireless Network Watcher and Who is on My Wi-Fi are two systems that will scan your network to show who’s accessing it.

Check the list to make sure that you are familiar with all of the devices before kicking out broadband fraudsters.

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

One of the most common problems that can cause your WiFI to be slow is where you place your router.

It’s not surprising that people would want to conceal them.

If you place your router in an unsuitable location, you could be hindering the full performance of your broadband.

The key is to place it in a position where the Wi-Fi signal can be spread evenly and quickly. This means that cupboards and floors are not allowed.

The router can be distorted by being near a radiator, fish tank or windowsill.

It is best to place it at a high, central point so that the WiFi signal can be transmitted in any direction.

BANDWIDTH CAN BE INCREASED

Internet is used for shopping, information, work, and pleasure.

Wi-Fi routers must try to keep up, but not everyone is paying the required speed.

You may want to ask your provider for more bandwidth if you have a lot of gadgets that drain your broadband.

Investing in a more expensive plan can increase your WiFi’s capacity to transmit data, making your browsing experience faster.

A plan of 10Mbps is sufficient if you have only a couple devices and are just surfing the web.

You may require up to 500Mbps if you regularly want high quality streaming, gaming and large downloads.

Change Channels

Switching to another channel in your router will boost Wi-Fi speeds without much fuss.

By moving on to another site that’s less congested, you can escape from an internet traffic jam.

A Wi-Fi scan can be used to determine the most underutilized frequency and then take advantage of it.

Apple offers a free Wireless Diagnostics Tool for Mac users. However, downloading NetSpot’s Wi-Fi analyzer will do the same thing.

Look at which Wi-Fi signal is used the least in your area to improve your Internet usage.

Downloads in the Dark

Cohabitation is not possible without sharing with family, friends or your significant other.

This is also true for Wi-Fi.

Multiple devices fighting over the same broadband connection will eat up bandwidth and reduce the signal strength.

Start downloading massive files when streaming or browsing are also happening.

To ensure that your family is at peace, schedule all downloads and updates to occur in the morning hours when everyone is asleep.

It will relieve the router of its daily excessive demands, while still ensuring that each user can avoid interruption.