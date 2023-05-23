People are just realizing iPhone trick slashes your monthly bills – you’ll need to tap four times to find it

Apple offers some tips for iPhone owners who want to reduce costs.

The technology giant explains a clever trick to reduce your monthly subscription costs.

1 Apple’s Family Sharing plan can prevent a group five of people from buying the same application Photo: Reuters

Apple The explanation of the explains: “When you’re in a Family Sharing group, you can share Apple subscriptions and eligible App Store subscriptions with other family members.

“If your Family Sharing group has purchase sharing turned on, any subscriptions shared with the group are billed directly to the organizer’s default payment method.”

Apple Music, iCloud+ or Apple TV+ are all popular apps that can benefit from the sharing plan.

To turn Family Sharing on, go to Settings in your iPhone or iPad.

Click “Family Share” to see the message.

You can share your music, movie or other media subscriptions with as many people as you like.

Share your current subscriptions and purchases as well as future ones.

Apps, films, TV series, and books are all shareable.

The Family Sharing plan allows adults to control screen time for children accounts.

Also, they’ll be able set restrictions on content.

The “Invite Families” page will appear after you click “Continue”.

Apple suggests who you can invite.

You can click on “Invite other users” or “Create a child account.”

After selecting participants, you will need to follow the next steps in order to choose subscriptions that you wish you share.

Apple notes: “If you don’t see Share with Family, the subscription isn’t eligible for sharing.”