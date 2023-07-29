CHECK your iPhone right now – there are two hidden inboxes waiting to be discovered.

Once you’ve found them, you’ll be able to take advantage of their handy perks.

1 Take a look at the Messages app on your iPhone Credit: Apple

It’s possible that you’ve used iMessage for years without noticing them.

But Apple has bundled some clever iPhone hacks into its default Messages app.

The first hidden inbox contains all of your recently deleted iPhone texts.

It’s extremely useful, as it lets you quickly recover messages that you may have accidentally (or regrettably) scrubbed from your phone.

Hidden inbox

To find it, go into the Messages app.

Now tap on Edit on the conversations page (or Filters).

Then tap Show Recently Deleted.

From there it’s possible to recover any conversation that you like.

Bear in mind that deleted messages will be permanently trashed after 30 days.

So if you want to keep a message indefinitely (but have it hidden) then you could restore it and then re-delete it.

It’s also important to note that you can only used deleted messages for recovering texts on iOS 16 or later.

That’s not the only hidden Messages inbox on your iPhone however.

Second hidden inbox…

It’s also possible to set up a second inbox to store messages from unknown contacts.

This is a great way to filter out spam.

Go to Settings > Messages, scroll down to Message Filtering and then choose Filter Unknown Senders.

Then you can go back to Messages and tap on Filters to choose the best layout for your needs.

The best view to avoid spam is to select Known Senders.

This lets you very easily avoid spam.

And you can check the Unknown Senders pile whenever you need to, just to make sure you’re not missing anything.