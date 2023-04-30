People are just finding secret iPhone button that gives you long list of perks – including huge bonus for drivers

Millions of iPhone users can enjoy some incredible benefits by accessing a button menu.

The feature is tucked away so you may have missed it – but it’s very powerful once get into the habit of using it.

Focus is available in many different variations.

In your Control Center, you can find this button by pressing the moon.

But you can also get to the menu by going to Settings > Focus.

Apple explains that Focus is an Apple feature which helps to reduce distractions, and establish boundaries.

“When you want to concentrate on a specific activity, you can customize one of the provided Focus options – for example Work, Personal, or Sleep – or create a custom Focus.

“You can use Focus to temporarily silence all notifications, or allow only specific notifications – ones that apply to your task, for example – and let other people and apps know you’re busy.”

It’s all about Do Not Disturb and turning off notifications.

You can also choose from four different pre-configured Focus modes.

The categories are Work, Driving, Personal, and Sleep.

Driving Focus can be a very useful tool.

It can be set to silence or limit text messages.

Siri can read out your replies so that you do not have to see the iPhone.

Incoming calls are only allowed if your iPhone is connected via CarPlay, Bluetooth in the car, or any other hands-free accessory.

It is especially useful if you have trouble getting a good night’s sleep.

Go to your Health app, and create some sleep targets.

The weekday and weekend schedules can differ.

Apple explains that a Sleep Focus can help reduce distractions during and before bedtime.

“For example, it can filter out notifications and phone calls, and it can signal to others that you’re not available.

You can schedule your wind-down period from 15 minutes up to three hours before bedtime.

Sleep Focus starts at your end of day wind down.

You can turn on and off Focus at any moment.

Create your own Focus modes.

It’s possible you’re not running the most recent version of iOS.

Download the latest upgrades by going to Settings > General > Software Update.