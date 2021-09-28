People Are Gobsmacked Over The Prices Of the New Salt Bae’s restaurant in UK.

The Turkish chef known as Salt Bae has just expanded his Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain to Knightsbridge in London – but you might need to take out a mortgage to pay the bill.

It has been four years since Salt Bae first became an internet sensation, thanks to his flamboyant seasoning methods, and now Nusret Gökçe has got his restaurant in London.

The Turkish chef now has 15 restaurants scattered around the world in his Nusr-Et Steakhouse chain, but if you were fancying paying a visiting the new Knightsbridge site, you might want to check your finances first.

Outside of being a global meme, Salt Bae is known for serving up luxurious steaks, and if you want to see if they live up to the hype, you must be prepared to be set back a few hundred quid, with his lavish 24-carat gold leaf menu priced at more than £700 per dish.

Someone on Twitter shared an eyewatering bill from the London restaurant, which came to £1,812.40, including £9 for a single Coca-Cola and £11 for a Redbull.

According to the receipt, a giant Tomahawk steak will set you back £630, a golden burger is £100, while a burrata is a comparably modest £25, and an onion flower costs £18.

“It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you,” they tweeted alongside the picture of the bill.

Another added: “A man who has created an entire brand and a chain of restaurants from internet hype charges people £11 for a Red Bull.”

“44 Great British pounds for 4 Redbulls… Having a laugh,” a third fumed.

Nevertheless, given his online popularity and the Instagram-ability of his food, you can guarantee people will still flock to the London restaurant.