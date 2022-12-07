People are becoming more tolerant of militant unions that seek to destroy Christmas through strikes

The petty public is turning against the militant unions that aim to ruin Christmas.

According to a poll, 51% oppose strike action and 37% support it.

1 51 percent of the population now opposes strikes (pictured RMT leader Mick Lynch). Credit: PA

Restaurants and pubs were hit hard by the backlash.

Right. Rail strikes under Mick Lynch could cause up to 40% of hotel bookings not to show.

UKHospitality chief exec Kate Nicholls said: “These further rail strikes will be hugely damaging for hospitality businesses, their workers and customers.

“We’re facing a heavily disrupted Christmas for the third year in a row.”

Michael Kill, boss of the Night Time Industries Association, said: “In previous strike action days, we have seen in some cases up to 40 per cent lost in trade, with billions of pounds in the balance

“It is clear public opinion is shifting, with many angry at being unable to enjoy a traditional festive period.”

The Union and Lynch are being accused of causing mayhem by angry families.

Simon Allen (44), is facing uncertain Christmas because of the walkouts. He wants to see family in Derby during the holiday period.

A father-of-two was working Christmas Eve, so tickets were booked for him to fly home that day.

The accountant said: “The whole thing is now a disgrace. It will be a disaster for people working hard and just wanting to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

“The RMT is putting people off their cause by being spiteful with this action. It’s disgusting.

“They are cancelling Christmas.”