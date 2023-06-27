People always ask how much McDonald’s I can eat after my gastric sleeve – watch me order six chicken nuggets & see

A WOMAN who has lost five and a half stone thanks to a gastric sleeve has revealed how much McDonald’s she can eat post-procedure.

Lucy Mawson underwent weight loss surgery last year and has never looked back.

3 Lucy had a gastric sleeve after reaching 14 and a half stone Credit: TikTok/lucymawson92

3 She’s since dropped a whopping five and a half stone Credit: TikTok/lucymawson92

However, Lucy, who has been sharing her story on her TikTok profile @lucymawson92, has now revealed how much her eating habits have had to change – particularly when it comes to fast food.

In a video posted to her social media account, Lucy explained: “So last September I had a gastric sleeve and I’ve lost about five and a half stone since I had it done.

“I started off at 14 stone 7 and I’m now around 9 stone 2.”

Lucy went on to say: “I’ve posted quite a few videos on here – my journey and random bits, and I’ve had quite a lot of comments from people asking for more information.

“So I thought I’d do a video on what I can eat now, seven to eight months post-op.”

Lucy then told her 9k followers that she had visited her local McDonald’s and ordered six chicken nuggets as a “treat”.

And while she previously would have been able to eat all of them, she admitted the relatively small portion would be a bit of a struggle.

Lucy explained: “It’s really hard with a gastric sleeve because you don’t get the normal full feeling you would prior to a gastric sleeve.

“So if you’ve not had a gastric sleeve, you’ll feel full but you can kind of push through it.

“Whereas if you did that with a gastric sleeve, you’d be violently ill and you’d be in absolute agony.

“I know that if I take an extra bite when I feel full, the pain can be horrendous.”

Lucy then shared how the pain comes out in various ways, including trapped wind in her shoulder and pain in her chest, which she described as “awful.”

After giving her explanation, Lucy began to tuck into the fast food snack, as she said how she has to “chew really, really well to take up less room in your stomach.”

Lucy then said: “Sometimes I can manage three chicken nuggets, sometimes I can manage two, sometimes just one. It varies day to day.”

I’m not even one chicken nugget in and I can feel it already Lucy

And, after just two bites, it became clear that it was going to be the latter.

Clutching her chest as she swallowed, Lucy said: “I’m not even one chicken nugget in and I can feel it already.

“I can feel those signs. I can feel that something’s sitting open on my chest and I know that if I push it to another chicken nugget, it’s game over.

“So one chicken nugget and I’m done.”

But Lucy ended the video by stressing how each person can react differently.

She concluded: “I’ve got friends who have had this done and they can eat six chicken nuggets and be fine.

“Me? I can eat one chicken nugget and that’s it – I’m done!”

