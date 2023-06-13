Pentagon funds experimental 5,370mph Mach 7 ‘hypersonic defense’ jet – with first flight expected in 2024

THE UNITED States Defense Innovation Unit has funded the development of a new hypersonic jet that could take flight in just a year’s time.

Dubbed Dart AE, the jet is being developed by Australian-based Hypersonix Launch Systems after the company scored a contract with the DIU.

1 The DIU has funded the development of a new hypersonic jet Credit: Getty

DART AE measures just 9.8 feet long, weighs 660 pounds, and can travel at speeds of up to Mach 7, according to the company’s website .

Mach 1 is the equivalent of 761 miles per hour – Mach 7 is around seven times the speed of sound or 5,371 mile-per-hour.

Moreover, DART AE will be the first hypersonic object that is entirely 3D printed.

It will be powered by a supersonic combustion ramjet – a propulsion technology that requires constant supersonic airflow to fly.

The experimental vehicle could be ready for flight “as early as next summer,” C4ISRNET reported .

The accelerated timeline is due to the Pentagon’s dedication to developing hypersonic objects through its Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities, or HyCAT, program.

Lt. Col. Nicholas Estep, HyCAT’s program manager, told C4ISRNET that the DIU will use the next couple of months to tighten up mission details in order to prepare for next year’s flight.

“These next couple months are really where we’re going to solidify exactly how that’s going to look,” Estep said in an interview last month.

“We’re trying to basically validate and make sure that we understand exactly how that mission has to run from start to finish.”

Hypersonix is one of three companies that won contracts through HyCAT since the program’s inception in September 2022.

The other two companies Rocket Lab and Fenix Space are expected to provide launch capabilities, C4ISRNET reported.

The DIU also hopes to name a fourth company to develop a second test vehicle.

What’s more, the DIU may soon roll out a second phase of its program, dubbed HyCAT 2.

This phase would choose companies to provide payloads and develop technologies for test vehicles.

Currently, the US Defense of Department (DoD), which the DIU operates under, has about 70 programs focused on developing hypersonic weapons and aircraft.