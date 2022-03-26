Penny Duncklee is an 84-year old artist who lost her arm in dog attacks.

An 84 year-old beloved artist is recovering and feeling great after suffering an attack from a pit bull. “I’m one tough cookie,”She shared her story with her family.

Penny Duncklee from Las Cruces (New Mexico) is a well-known watercolorist in her locality. Her relatives say she also enjoys taking photographs and forecasting the weather.

“The force and sheer violence needed to do this … and to endure it… and survive… it’s almost unimaginable,”Her son wrote about it on a GoFundMePage created to assist in rehabilitation costs. “Seeing your mom like this… sometimes it’s tough. Knowing all the amazing things she’s done that were a direct result of her hands,”Dave Crowell

Initial thought was that the two dogs attacked the woman at her home, but Las Cruces police stated that a pitbull was the attacker. The dog is currently under quarantine at Animal Control workers according to a local report.

“I picture her smile and I know that she’ll take on this next adventure with her inspiring zest for life and I know she’ll be ok. That eases my mind a bit,”She wrote it for her son.

Duncklee, her son, said that she has not felt low and instead focused on being. “eager to learn to do things with her left hand. So far, she’s been practicing signing her name and washing her face.”

The artist was previously a potter and a photographer whose work appeared in magazines and newspapers.

Her son expressed his gratitude for all the kind wishes that were sent their way.

“Thank you for sending your love, thoughts, prayers, and offers of help. All the messages are being passed along to Mum. Her voice perks up when she hears them and she says, ‘For little ‘ol me? Oh, how nice of them,'”He wrote.