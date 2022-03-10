Pennsylvania Police Officer Suffering Brain Injury, Heart Attack after Bee Sting Not Expected To Recover

According to his family’s social media posts, the family of the Hatboro Pennsylvania officer police officer who suffered a brain injury from a bee sting in April last year was told that he would not recover.

Ryan Allen was a Montgomery County Police officer from 2013 and was part of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force. In October 2021, he was stung with a bee and suffered a heart attack.

“We have learned that Ryan’s anoxic brain injury is even more devastating and extensive than we even first knew or could understand. Now that it has been several months since his cardiac arrest, the swelling in his brain has subsided and a recent MRI revealed shrinking of his brain and that crucial portions of his brain are no longer there,” Whitney Allen, the officer’s wife, In a Facebook post, he wrote.

“We have been told by his medical team there is no chance that he will recover in any meaningful way.”

A GoFundMe account It was established to help the Allen family with expenses.

“We have made the very difficult decision as a Family to have Ryan released from rehabilitation on hospice care so that Ryan can live his remaining days in peace with our family.” Allen’s wife said.

“The funds raised will be used for private duty nursing care during Ryan’s last weeks, as it is still uncertain if any nursing care while Ryan is on hospice will be covered by insurance.”

She expressed gratitude for the kindness of her community and requested prayers for her family.

“Please pray that we have the strength for this next part and that Ryan suffers no additional trauma or pain during his transition to heaven.”