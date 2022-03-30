PEN/Faulkner will award book club maven

It pays to be a good person. Bookworm.

The most well-known bookworm among them all. Oprah WinfreyFor her efforts in championing authors for the past quarter century,, was awarded a literary award

The PEN/Faulkner Foundation announces it is awarding Winfrey its inaugural Literary Champion prize, a lifetime achievement award for contributions to literacy and in inspiring younger writers. PEN/Faulkner has been presenting an annual fiction prize since 1981.

“Oprah Winfrey is a literary force field,”Mary Haft was the vice president of PEN/Faulkner’s board, according to a statement released Tuesday. “She has been like a lighthouse, standing sentry and shining a beacon of light onto literature and into the lives of writers and readers.”

With over 90 selections, Oprah’s Book Club, founded in 1996, has championed emerging and acclaimed literary voices to a worldwide audience of readers. On Sept. 17, 2021, Oprah’s Book Club celebrated 25 years. “From the time I was a little girl, books have guided me,” Winfrey wrote on Instagram to mark the milestone. “They’They have helped me to see the world and myself clearly. I owe a debt to all the brilliant writers over the decades who helped me conclude that there is no better life than reading.

The following are recent book club selections “The Way of Integrity: Finding the Path to Your True Self,”Martha Beck “Bewilderment,”Richard Powers, and “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois” by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, which recently won the fiction prize from the National Book Critics Circle.

Winfrey is also a pioneer in the translation of books onto the big screen. For her role in Steven Spielberg’s 1985 adaptation, Winfrey was nominated to win a supporting actor Oscar. “The Color Purple”; in 1998, she produced and starred in an adaptation of Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison’s book “Beloved” directed by Jonathan Demme; and in 2018, she played Mrs. Which in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s children’s classic “A Wrinkle in Time.”

In 1999, Winfrey was awarded an honorary National Book Award. She will accept her PEN/Faulkner prize during a virtual ceremony on May 2.

Contributing: Associated Press