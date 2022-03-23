Pedro Pascal has been on quite the film and TV roll over the last several years, from antagonizing Gal Gadot’s Diana of Themyscira as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984To travel around the Star WarsUniverse as Din Djarin Mandalorian The Book of Boba Fett. Next up, we’ll be seeing Pascal in The uncontrollable weight of massive talent, which sees him acting opposite Nicolas Cage, who’s playing… well, Nicolas Cage! Pascal has three words to describe this movie, which is just a month away from being released in theaters.

While attending SXSW earlier in this month, I was able to see where The uncontrollable weight of massive talentInaugurated by Pedro Pascal IMDB’s Burnin QuestionsTo talk about the movie. The actor answered the question, “Summary of this movie in three words?”

This is hilarious.

Well that cuts to the chase nicely, doesn’t it? Even if you’re not a diehard Nicolas Cage fan, Pedro Pascal at least promises that Massive Talent’s Unbearable Weight will be worth checking out if you’re in the market for a comedy. Pascal mentioned it while chatting with IMDB people. However, he described the movie as “really fucking funny”This is undoubtedly the most important selling point in the conversation. Watch the latest trailer to get an extra boost. The uncontrollable weight of massive talent below.

Pedro Pascal stars in Massive Talent’s Unbearable WeightJavi, a superfan of Nicolas Cage and wealthy, offers to pay $1 million for the actor to attend his party. The invitation couldn’t come at a better time, as this fictional version of Cage has fallen on hard times and desperately needs the money. As seen in the trailer, Cage and Javi hit it off, but then the former learns that not only is the latter a notorious drug lord, but has roped the actor’s ex-wife and daughter into this craziness. Nicolas Cage, the true star of the film, will be playing this version. He will need to join the CIA and play some of his most popular characters to bring Javi down.

The uncontrollable weight of massive talentAmong others, the film stars Tiffany Haddish as well Ike Barinholtz and Neil Patrick Harris. Tom Gormican is the script’s director and co-wrote it with Kevin Etten. Adaptation, Raising Arizona Face/OffBefore seeing the latest Nicolas Cage movie. While we’re still a few weeks away from a lot critics reviewing The uncontrollable weight of massive talentThe movie has received a positive critical response at SXSW. It ranked at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 21 reviews.

You can even watch The uncontrollable weight of massive talentIn theaters from April 22. Check out the list of 2022 movie releases and see what else is in store for you later in the year. Nicolas Cage fans have the opportunity to see him in action. The Old Way, Butcher’s Crossing Renfield(the latter sees him as Dracula) and his ongoing run on Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal is playing Joel Miller in HBO’s The Last of Us series.