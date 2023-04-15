Pearson Back in Legislature After Expulsion Over Gun Reform Protests

Less than a week after his expulsion, Tennessee lawmaker Justin Pearson was reappointed to the State legislature by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

The board reinstated Pearson with 7-0 votes on Wednesday, according to NPR.

NPR quoted Mickell M. Lowery as saying: “It’s very important to me that people in District 86 be represented by someone they have overwhelmingly voted for.” Pearson represents Tennessee House District 86. This includes Memphis.

Pearson and fellow Democrat Justin Jones were expelled from the House after leading a chant from the House floor to advocate for gun reform. Republican legislators accused Pearson and Jones for violating House rules on behavior and decorum. This led to their expulsion.

Thousands of emails and calls from Shelby County residents and from others around the world begging to see Pearson reinstated were received by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners, according to The New York Times.

“We’ve got people that we have an allegiance to, who are willing to march for justice, who are willing to fight for justice, who are willing to vote for justice, and it is that spirit which I will head back to Nashville with,” Pearson said after the vote, the New York Times reported.

Pearson and Jones both said that they would run for reelection in the upcoming months.