‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 6 Gets Premiere Date On BBC One

BBC One has set the premiere date for the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders with the award-winning period gangster saga set to return on February 27 at 9pm in the UK. The date was made official this morning in Birmingham, home to the fictional Shelby clan, via a 42-foot high mural looming over Digbeth’s Old Crown (see it in full below).

The season will run for six episodes on BBC One on Sundays. Netflix airs the hit series outside the UK, though a start date has not been confirmed. Typically, the show begins on Netflix following the original UK run.

Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby, who we saw in the trailer released last month to be seeking a means for the titular clan to finally rest. Returning as well are Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sophie Rundle, among others. Stephen Graham also appears. Co-star Helen McCrory passed away in April last year. The fate of her Aunt Polly was not disclosed in that trailer.

Creator and writer Steven Knight previously said of the sixth season, “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.” There has been talk of a movie and a ballet.

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders is written by Knight, while Anthony Byrne returns as director having helmed season five to great acclaim, and Nick Goding produces. Executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy.

Created and entirely written by Knight, the beloved series first aired on BBC Two nine years ago, winning the BAFTA for Best Drama in its fourth season and then making the move to BBC One in 2019 with audiences of over 7M.

The mural below was painted over seven days by street artist Akse: