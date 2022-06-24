‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Joe Donaldson Launches Magic Hour Television

Joe Donaldson, producer of “Peaky Blinders” and “Cobra,” has launched new production company Magic Hour Television and signed a first look deal with All3Media and New Pictures.

Donaldson will develop a slate, funded by All3Media and All3Media International, and partner with New Pictures co-founder and CEO Willow Grylls, to produce new scripted television content. He will also serve as executive producer for New Pictures on the upcoming third series ‘Cobra: Rebellion’ for Sky Max, which is due to start filming later this year.

Magic Hour is set up to produce human stories about life in Britain and beyond, tapping into U.K. talent.

Donaldson said: “I’m delighted to launch Magic Hour Television with the backing of All3 Media and New Pictures. Willow and I share a passion for empowering and supporting creatives to produce ambitious, entertaining television. I look forward to taking my next steps with the support of All3 Media and the New Pictures team.”

Grylls said: “Joe is a stellar producer with great taste and fantastic talent relationships who we love working with. I’m thrilled to be working with him on this exciting new venture.”

Jane Turton, All3Media chief executive, added: “We are delighted that Willow and New Pictures are partnering with Magic Hour Television, which will be a brilliant addition to our scripted portfolio. Joe is an award winning producer with an impressive list of credits from ‘Cobra’ to ‘Peaky Blinders.’ We are excited to see what comes next.”

New Pictures’ credits include “Des,” “Dalgliesh,” “Cobra,” “Catherine the Great” and “The Missing.” Their upcoming slate includes “The Blue” for Paramount+, “The Long Shadow,” for ITV and “Champion” for BBC One and Netflix in association with Balloon Entertainment. New Pictures is a part of All3Media.